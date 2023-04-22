GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority met on Friday morning, and discussed steps the group will take moving forward.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Administrator Jeremy Shaffer spoke to the board members about a meeting he and village Mayor Dwayne Bennett had with the Cuyahoga County CFA.
“We were hoping they would give us this great ‘aha’ moment of what we could do here,” Shaffer said. “They think we’re hitting on almost all eight cylinders, I guess.”
He said the people they spoke to suggested a feasibility study as a potential next step.
“What we can do in Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ashtabula city, Geneva city,” Shaffer said. “How do we expand into wine country with value added things?”
Recommendations included finding the county’s niche, he said.
A group used by the Cuyahoga CFA could craft a strategic plan for the CFA for between $75,000 and $150,000, Shaffer said.
“That would be a two-part process, take over a year, they would give us a feasibility study and then a long-term punch-list,” he said.
No deals were made, and Shaffer was just reaching out for information, he said.
The CFA has been looking toward the future for several months, since a bill was signed into law granting the county almost $14 million to pay for outstanding debt and deferred maintenance on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. The CFA has been contributing 90 percent of the group’s income per year to help pay for debt service on the facility, a payment that will no longer be necessary once the transfer of funds from the state is complete.
Donniella Winchell suggested putting together a request for proposals.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested reaching out to entities around the county and compiling various studies and plans that are already in place.
“A lot of people have done a lot of work, and some times, each entity just does their own thing,” he said. “We have a county-wide comprehensive plan we updated just a year or two ago.”
The next CFA meeting will take place on May 19, at which the board will work on a mission statement. The board approved spending up to $5,000 for a consultant to facilitate the discussion.
