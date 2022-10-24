ASHTABULA — The rising costs of heating your home make saving energy more important than ever this year.
The Ashtabula County Community Action Agency, Housing and Energy Services, provides the Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) to help eligible households in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga Counties.
October is Weatherization month. This year in celebration, the Ashtabula County Community Action Agency (ACCAA) Weatherization Program will be combining the chance to learn more about the program and enjoy a bit of fun.
The public is invited to the Weatherization Awareness Day Truck R’ Treat from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot at Community Action, 4200 State Road.
“Weatherization Month is an annual opportunity to bring attention to the fact that low-income households spend a disproportionate percentage of their annual incomes on home energy bills,” said Marlo Millard, ACCAA director of Housing and Energy. “ACCAA’s Weatherization Program provides cost-effective, permanent solutions for reducing the heavy energy burden these families endure.”
ACCAA Executive Director Judith Barris said, “The Home Weatherization Assistance Program fits with our mission to help people achieve self-sufficiency and rise above issues of poverty. We are honored to offer this program that not only decreases energy costs, but also saves lives by spotting and addressing home health and safety issues.”
This October marks the 46th anniversary for the Home Weatherization Assistance Program, developed by the United States Department of Energy in 1976 as the federal government’s cost-effective, permanent solution for reducing the heavy energy burden on low-income Americans.
So, if you’re “scared” about what your home heating bills are going to be like this winter, come to the Truck R’ Treat event- find out more about the Weatherization Program and see if you qualify. For more information call 440-997-5957 ext. 550.
