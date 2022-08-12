Abby Kovacs announced on social media that she is dropping out of the race to represent Ohio’s 99th District.
Kovacs said in the post that she is leaving the race after her residence was drawn out of the 99th District.
“The harsh reality is that I have been gerrymandered out of the 99th district by mere feet and despite picking up extra hours at my day job, I cannot afford to move into the district,” Kovacs said in the post.
Kovacs, a Democrat, was running against incumbent Republican Sarah Fowler Arthur.
The 99th district was changed significantly in the redistricting process earlier this year. It formerly included most of Ashtabula County, and portions of Geauga County. Now, the district includes the cities of Ashtabula, Conneaut, and Geneva, the villages of North Kingsville and Geneva-on-the-Lake, and Ashtabula, Saybrook, Plymouth, Geneva, Harpersfield and Trumbull townships, as well as the majority of Geauga county.
Kovacs said she hopes dropping out will allow another candidate to step in.
Kovacs could not be reached for comment.
Susan Hagan, chair of the Ashtabula County Democratic Party, said the party has has options, and a candidate could still be appointed to run in the race.
“We have options, we can still get a candidate,” Hagan said.
However, the deadline for a new candidate to file is Aug. 15, Hagan said.
She said the deadline should have been moved because of the second primary, held in August, which caused a shorter period of time to find a replacement candidate.
“We are determined, and we believe we will have a replacement for Abby, come Monday,” Hagan said.
Hagan questioned whether or not Kovacs being drawn out of the district by a matter of feet was intentional.
“I would like to know if they purposely drew that line to knock her out of the race,” Hagan said. “I hope not. I don’t want to be that cynical.”
Hagan said the party will fight to preserve American democracy and make sure voters have a choice on the November ballot in the 99th district.
