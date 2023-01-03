COLUMBUS – The AARP calls on Ohio lawmakers to pass legislation in 2023 that will help family caregivers who have a loved-one with Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementia.
House Bill 23 would develop education and require training for first responders addressing difficult situations for individuals with dementia.
The bill also will help develop and train police and emergency medical service personnel to recognize the key signs of Alzheimer’s and related dementia and to appropriately interact with persons living with dementia, who are at risk for abuse and neglect.
“The symptoms of dementia aren’t always consistent, or even easily recognizable. You know the ones providing care or have provided care for someone with dementia need all of the help and support they can get,” said Veronica McCreary Hall, a retired nurse, an AARP Ohio volunteer and former family caregiver for her father, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. “Ohio’s first responders can play a critical role in keeping them safe and protected.”
There are an estimated 220,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Ohio, with a projection to see nearly a 20 percent increase in those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias by 2030. More than 420,000 family caregivers bear the burden of the disease in Ohio, with 614 million hours of unpaid care.
“Mandatory training for first responders will help protect vulnerable Ohioans with Alzheimer’s Disease or other related dementia, while giving their families peace of mind,” said Holly Holtzen, state director for AARP Ohio. “Passing this legislation is a step in the right direction and could impact hundreds of thousands of lives.”
AARP Ohio also supports the following legislation that will benefit Ohioans and help keep them safe:
• House Bill 305/Senate Bill 220
This bipartisan bill would cap the price of insulin at no more than $35 for a 30-day supply.
• House Bill 461
House Bill 461 will establish a private room per-day rate to be added to a facility’s daily Medicaid rate. Medicaid will pay facilities an additional reimbursement for each resident housed in a private room. Nursing facilities will be incentivized to offer single-occupancy rooms, ultimately increasing safety in nursing home residents.
• House Bill 625/Senate Bill 325
The quality of resident care and nursing home operations and performance is often related to rates and reimbursements. AARP Ohio is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would increase Medicaid rates in 2023 for nursing homes. The bill would also be a major benefit for nursing facilities, as incentive payments may be related to direct staff retention.
• House Bill 419
Elder abuse is on the rise, yet it often goes unreported. AARP urges the passage of this legislation to ensure mandatory reports are filed.
