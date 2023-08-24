ASHTABULA — Ashtabula Area City Schools opened Wednesday, with a warm welcome for students on the first day of classes.
Students at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus were greeted by Smokey, the district’s fire-breathing dragon mascot.
At Lakeside High School, newly hired Principal Doug Wetherholt personally greeted students.
He said he and his staff were excited to start the first day.
Overall, students seemed excited, as well.
“I am so happy to see all my friends,” said Sebastian Calloway.
Logan Surbella said, “It’s like coming home.”
Superintendent Lisa Newsome reported a smooth transition from a summer of fun to the classroom.
“I’m beyond thrilled with the dedicated and experienced additions in administration and staff,” she said. “The 2023-2024 school year looks bright in the Ashtabula Area City Schools.”
The excitement and butterflies in the stomach experienced by students and teachers on the big day is not limited to just them.
Debra Barrickman, vice president of the Board of Education, said even after 46 years as an educator, she still gets excited for the first day of school.
“I visited open houses at every building on Tuesday evening and was impressed with the enthusiasm of the teachers, administrators and families I met,” she said. “The buildings and grounds looked remarkably ready for the new school year. I’m looking forward to another year of academic success and overall district growth.”
Parents and students are reminded that once again AACS are participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program, where all students get both meals free.
Check out the district’s website for times at aacs.net.
