SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday night, the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education awarded an Ashtabula company the contract to demolish buildings on Station Avenue to make way for a new transportation facility.
Capp Steel Erectors Inc. will tear down the old St. John School, 3320 Station Ave., at a cost of $121,700. The school board will pay for the demolition with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Last month, the Ashtabula County Land Bank approved a $9,000 offer from Ashtabula Area City Schools to purchase eight parcels of land from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street.
Construction on the $10 million project is expected to start in late spring 2023.
Former AACS Superintendent Mark Potts worked with the Ashtabula city manager, county commissioners and the Land Bank on this project.
This will be a much better location for our transportation department, AACS Board of Education President William Niemi said.
Additionally, the project will clean up and improve a blighted area of Ashtabula, and it will be an attractive building that is well lit and landscaped, Potts said last month.
Architects are designing the building to match the district’s schools, according to the school board.
The facility will be about 39,000-square-feet, featuring an indoor bus storage, bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.
The current bus garage has one restroom for about 45 employees to share (both men and women), and only room for a few drivers to wait or sit in the building.
The board also:
• Approved a resolution giving the go-ahead to hire Albert M. Higley Co., LLC, as best value construction manager at risk and authorized a contract for pre-construction services.
• Approved a resolution ratifying the real estate purchase agreements for the transportation facility project.
• Rescinded the Sept. 21, 2022 motion to approve the contract between Lakeside High School and Lake Shore Lanes Bowling Alley due to facility no longer available and approved the contract with Jefferson Lanes for the Lakeside Dragons Bowling Team 2022/23 winter season.
The Board of Education’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at LHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.