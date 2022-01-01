ASHTABULA — Ashtabula Area City Schools students will learn remotely for the first week of January, the district announced on Thursday.
Students were instructed to bring their laptops or blizzard bags home with them over the Christmas break for just this reason, Superintendent Mark Potts said in the announcement.
The decision was made due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.
Lunches will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., from Tuesday to Friday. Lunch pickup will be at the Save-a-Lot on Lake Avenue, Busy Beaver at Route 20 and West Avenue, on Woodman Avenue across from Thomas Fence and at G.O. Ministries on Station Avenue, according to the announcement.
“We will re-evaluate as things progress, but I wanted to let you know with as much advance notice as possible,” Potts said in the announcement.
Updates will be released by principals early next week.
COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County have been increasing by triple digits per day for the last several days.
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported that Ashtabula County was 20th out of Ohio’s 88 counties in COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks. There were 1080.8 new cases per capita in Ashtabula County in the last two weeks, according to ODH.
On Friday, ODH reported 151 new COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County, along with 11 new deaths from COVID-19. That brought Ashtabula County’s total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 309.
There have been a total of 15,510 COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, ODH reported 20,589 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to just over two million since the start of the pandemic. There were a total of 667 deaths from COVID-19 in Ohio on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, according to ODH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.