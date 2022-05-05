ASHTABULA — Although Black History Month is celebrated in February, Ashtabula Area City school children are learning about it throughout the school year.
Ontario Primary students in Lisa Love’s second-Grade class have spent the past three months learning about Black American ￼history and culture through the children’s book, “The ABC’s of Black History” by Rio Cortez.
AACS Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion RoLesia Holman supported teachers and administrators by finding instructional resources to celebrate Black History Month.
“She found a wealth of resources, partnered with Ashtabula County District Library and made books available for all AACS employees,” said Maureen Surbella, public relations coordinator for AACS.
Of the many books that caught her eye, she chose to read “The ABCs of Black History,” a children’s book that introduced Black Americans whose name or profession matched with each letter of the alphabet.
“The students loved learning about these amazingly intelligent, beautiful, historical people on a regular basis,” Surbella said.
Second-grade student Danicia Keyes said, “I liked learning about how all of the people we learned about helped the whole world.”
“I liked learning about how one person can help so many,” said her classmate, Kinley DelValle.
Second grader Elijah Evans said, “I loved doing this project. I loved learning about Martin Luther King.”
This comprehensive and colorful text was full of information set to rhythmical and rhyming prose. Holman and Love set out to create a project where Holman read segments of the book during multiple visits, Love and her students did additional research, colored pictures of the African-Americans and hung them in the hallway at Ontario Primary School.
“This was so that others could see and learn about the many Black Americans who experienced and/or contributed to math, science, the arts and more,” Love said. “ I learned so much by doing this project. So many amazing
contributions were made by people who are not given the recognition they deserve.”
The project spanned three months and covered several standards and integrated instruction, while helping students learn about Black women and men who helped shape the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.