Ashtabula Area City School District's summary of the actions that have been taken in response to the District’s first receipt of the allegations:
November, 2021
The Board received an anonymous letter alleging misconduct by Christine Seuffert during her time as a teacher in the district.
Immediately upon receipt of the anonymous letter, the board contracted with an external firm to investigate the allegations.
January, 2022
Once the board’s investigation of the allegations was complete, the Board contacted the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
The Board cooperated fully with the Sheriff’s Office investigation by allowing access to employees as requested and by preserving and providing all pertinent documents.
March, 2022
The Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the allegations and transmitted the information to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
April, 2022
County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole determined that criminal charges would not be filed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
July, 2022
Ms. Seuffert resigned from her elected position as a board member and has no current affiliation with the district.
The district will continue to cooperate fully with the legal process and will take all actions necessary to protect the interests of the district’s students.
"As superintendent, I wish to express gratitude to the board and district administration for taking immediate action to investigate this matter and to protect the privacy of the individuals involved," Interim Superintendent John Rubesich said. "The district takes seriously its responsibility to its students, staff, and the community to promote a safe and nurturing educational environment. As a reminder, students and families have access to safety resources through the district’s social-emotional learning efforts and through its anonymous reporting systems."
If child abuse is suspected, please immediately report the matter to Ashtabula County Children’s Services at 440-998-1811 or make a report to the District at:
https://staff.aacs.net/protected_area/Incident-Reporting/Conduct-and-Ethics-Reporting/index.html
