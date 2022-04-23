SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City School District received the Auditor of State’s Star Award for compliance and a clean audit for the year ending June 30, 2021.
The auditor presents the award — its highest award — to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit.
Less than 8 percent of the entities audited qualify for the award. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
• The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, uniform guidance (single audit) findings or questioned costs.
• The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to ethics referrals, questioned costs, lack of timely annual financial report submission, bank reconciliation issues, timeliness, findings for recovery less than $50, as well as public meetings or public records issues.
“The district was in compliance with the Sunshine Laws and will be receiving four out four stars as part of its transparency program, which is the highest rating,” Treasurer Mark Astorino said.
AACS will qualify for the Auditor of State Award and that certificate will be presented to the district at a later date.
Board President William Niemi commended Astorino and his staff for their excellent work.
More information on the program can be found at ohioauditor.gov.
