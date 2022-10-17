ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Land Bank approved a $9,000 offer last week from Ashtabula Area City Schools to purchase eight parcels of land for a new transportation facility at the site.
Construction on the $10 million project is expected to start in late spring 2023, and will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant money.
The property extends from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street, and includes the former St. John High School property, which the school district will demolish.
AACS Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said the district worked with the city manager, county commissioners and the Land Bank on this project.
“The Land Bank is thrilled to help redevelop the former Saint John School site,” said Alex Iarocci, Land Bank executive director. “Our mission is to revitalize vacant land and blighted structures, and this project accomplishes both objectives. The school district and city identified the site area, and we assembled eight parcels and primed them for redevelopment by cleansing their cloudy titles.”
Potts said, “This will be a much better location, strategically, for our transportation department, as we will not have to deal with railroad tracks. We have easy access to the underpass on Lake Ave, the overpass on West Ave, with quick access to Route 20. It is more centrally located to where our students live and should cut down on delays.”
Additionally, the project will clean up and improve a blighted area of Ashtabula, and it will be an attractive building that is well lit and landscaped, Potts said, noting the building will be constructed to match the district’s schools.
The facility will be about 39,000-square-feet, featuring an indoor bus storage, bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.
“The buses will be housed indoors, which will mean they do not have to have snow removed or warmed up as long in the winter,” Potts said. “This will also reduce potential for employee injuries and help us get more years out of our buses, which cost in excess of $90,000 each.”
The current bus garage has one restroom for about 45 employees to share (both men and women), and only room for a few drivers to wait or sit in the building.
“They have to sit in their cars due to space,” Potts said. “The rest of the district has great buildings, and this will catch the transportation department up and put them in a more suitable facility.”
Ashtabula County Treasurer and Land Bank Chair Angie Maki-Cliff said they are thrilled about the collaboration with the Ashtabula Area City School District.
“This project is a perfect example of understanding the power in partnerships and the community development that is possible when public officials, community development corporations and other agencies work together,” she said.
