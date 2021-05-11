SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Some $2.6 million in budget cuts await the Ashtabula Area City School District after voters rejected a 3.8-mill continuous levy on the May 4 ballot.
A wide range of reductions — including loss of teachers and support staff and the elimination of support services and extracurricular activities — may have to take effect immediately, and again at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The measure was defeated by an unofficial 1,220-1,032 margin, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
“As far as potential cuts due to the levy failing, we are meeting this week, and probably several times after that, to come up with a plan to present to the school board by the end of the month,” Superintendent Mark Potts said.
Potts said the public will be made aware of the cuts as soon as they’ve been decided upon.
Treasurer Mark Astorino said a portion of the cuts will be through attrition and retirements.
“We will not be able to get through next school year if we don’t make cuts,” he said.
The levy would’ve generated about $1.7 million a year for needed day-to-day operation of the schools and cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $11 a month, according to Astorino.
The levy was a necessity for the district because of the budget shortfall. Even if the levy passed, $1 million in cuts would have had to be made, Astorino siad.
School Board President Christine Seuffert said the district faces unstable state funding with little hope of funding reform on the horizon.
After meeting this week with Potts and Astorino, the board will decide whether to ask voters to pass a levy in November, she said.
Seuffert said the board of education has been very prudent with its money.
The board reduced the bond levy millage from 7 mills to 5 mills with refinancing in 2013 and 2018. The board also refinanced its bond debt to take advantage of low interest rates. This will save taxpayers up to $2.1 million over the duration of the bonds.
Local taxpayer support covers only about 20 percent of AACS revenue. State funding accounts for 67 percent of revenue and has declined over the last several years and decades, and it will likely continue to decline, Astorino said.
