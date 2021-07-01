AACS looking to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator 

BY SHELLEY TERRY
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion and is looking for a highly qualified candidate for the position of coordinator of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the position, which will be paid completely through federal grants, at its meeting last Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts hopes to have the position filled by the start of school in August.
“The coordinator will focus on student achievement and overcoming disparities among identified groups, will look at ways to attract and retain a diverse teaching staff, will work with staff to improve our cultural competence and will work to ensure that all students have the opportunity to be successful in the Ashtabula Area City Schools,” he said.
“I am excited to add this position to focus on the areas of equity and diversity. We want all of our students to feel welcomed, accepted, respected, loved, and heard. Those are areas we all need to stay vigilant about and continue to improve upon.”
Among the duties listed in the job description, the DEI coordinator will analyze disaggregated test data (splitting large, general categories into more specific groups) for school improvement from the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion to propose gap closing strategies; to help build an environment that promotes and facilitates the success of historically under-represented students and adults with a special focus on the issues, needs, and concerns of students of color; and to deliver professional development related to equity, diversity, and inclusion to school personnel.
“On the academic side of things, there is no denying that, although we have made strides on the school report card with respect to closing the achievement gap, that a gap still is present,” Potts said. “We will do everything in our power to eliminate any racial or ethnic disparities that exist. We are working under the premise that no one has created these gaps maliciously and that all of our employees love and educate our students to the best of their abilities, but recognize we can get better and we will get better.”
School Board President Christine Seuffert begins every meeting with the district’s motto: “Preparing every student for future success” and the school board aims to make sure that it is truly every student.
“Adding this position is not about promoting a particular worldview, curriculum or theory,” Potts said. “I realize we live in a politically charged time, but this position is focused on elevating student achievement, on helping us become better at teaching and learning for all of our students. It is about achievement and access for all to all of the good things AACS has to offer and becoming the best version of ourselves and serving everyone in our community with our best effort every day.”
