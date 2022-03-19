SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Area City Schools honored Students of the Month at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting at Lakeside High School.
Kelli Jones from the Ashtabula County YMCA presented the Student of the Month awards to an outstanding student from each of the district’s schools.
The Ashtabula Area City Schools Students of the Month are Michigan Primary, Mearrick Sharp; Ontario Primary, Malik Matthews, Huron Primary (two this month) Jaxon Erb and (February recipient who was unable to attend) Madison Schaade; Superior Intermediate, Dani Lynn Lucas; Erie Intermediate, Jessica Fowler; Lakeside Junior High, Cody Baldwin, and Lakeside High School, Julia Downing.
“The Ashtabula County YMCA is pleased to be sponsoring the Student of the Month award each month,” Jones said. “This program recognizes students for displaying the qualities of the dragons roar universal expectations: respectful, outstanding academics, always safe and responsible.”
Several local businesses provide gifts for the winners, including Capos, Made in Ohio, Kendall Foundation, Popp-a-Razzi, Brobst Maintenance, Little Charlie’s Bake Shop, Ziegler, Classified Union and the Edgewood Dairy Queen.
“All Student of the Month award winners will have their name entered in a drawing for the IPAD Mini donated by Ziegler Heating,” Jones said.” The winner of the Ipad Mini will be drawn at the end of the year Student of the Month pizza party.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.