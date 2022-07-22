SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Area City Schools leaders have been working tirelessly to get the transportation department ready for the upcoming school year.
In light of that, Eldridge Black has been named the new transportation administrator and Kristen McClure now serves as the new transportation supervisor. They both started their duties on July 11.
Black comes to AACS with more than 25 years experience in increasingly responsible roles at several schools districts including Pittsburgh, Pa.
In his most recent position, Black managed pupil transportation for Beaufort County School District in South Carolina. He returns to his roots in northeast Ohio, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Cleveland State University.
“We are very happy to bring someone with Eldridge’s qualifications, and are excited to have him on our team,” Superintendent Mark Potts said. “I am also pleased to be able to bring transportation management back in house.”
Black is replacing Community Bus Services, which has managed pupil transportation since 2019.
CBS will continue to supply substitutes to the district, as well as handle field trips and after- school transportation on weekdays.
Joining Black as the new Transportation Supervisor is Ashtabula native Kristen McClure.
After teaching music education for 24 years in southern Ohio, McClure developed severe tinnitus which affected her fine hearing skills, leading to a career change.
“Now I enjoy viewing education from a different perspective and serving students in a new manner,” she said.
As for returning to Ashtabula, McClure said, “I am one of those crazy people who love the snow and I am so happy to be near our beautiful Lake Erie once again.”
Mark Astorino, chief financial officer and director of business operations, welcomed them to the AACS district.
“There are a number of enhancements that the district would like to make to the transportation department and we are confident that through their leadership we will see some positive changes,” Astorino said.
