AACS hires new Michigan Primary principal

ASHTABULA — A new principal will take over the reigns at Michigan Primary School, come Aug. 1.
The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board has hired Lauren Novak to replace Beckie Evanson, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“I am thrilled to be the new principal at Michigan Primary for our pre-school and kindergarten students,” Novak said. “I have a passion for making school and learning fun for our tiniest learners.”
Novak was chosen from a pool of candidates by a committee comprised of central office administrators, a primary principal and teachers from kindergarten and pre-school levels.
“She did a great job in a rigorous interview process where her knowledge, leadership and kids-first attitude really shined,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said. “We are happy to have her join our leadership team.”
Novak grew up in Ashtabula County, graduating from Edgewood High School in 2008, before majoring in early childhood education at Mount Vernon Nazarene University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2012.
“Throughout college, I was always working with children. I taught children’s church, taught children’s gymnastics and cheerleading and worked at the YMCA nursery,” Novak said. “I wanted to come back to my hometown to teach and make a difference in the lives of children in Ashtabula County.”
After graduating college, Novak worked as a tutor in Buckeye Local Schools for three years before moving to AACS. She has been teaching first grade at Huron Primary for the past six years during which time she also earned her master’s degree in educational administration from Youngstown State University in 2020.
“I truly believe in our district and our students,” she said. “I am excited to be able to continue working on the district goals to help students succeed.”
Novak has two children who are open-enrolled into AACS: Quinn, 8, and Jude, 4.
