SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education entered a partnership Wednesday night with Ashtabula’s newest orthopedics office.
The board approved a letter of agreement between DistrictWON and Lakeside High School to run a partnership sponsorship on behalf of Crystal Clinic, formerly Seeds Orthopedics in Ashtabula.
Dr. William Seeds recently retired and sold his practice to Crystal, a physician-owned, orthopedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons in clinics all over northeast Ohio.
The agreement with LHS covers spring 2023 and the 2023-24 school year.
As part of the agreement, LHS will hang Crystal banners in the gym and signs at sporting events, make public announcements and mention Crystal on social media.
In return, the school will receive $2,250.
Crystal’s mission is to connect brands with schools and create positive, locally activated programs that benefit schools, brands and the communities they serve, according to its website.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation School Safety and Security Grant for HVAC in the amount of $15,000.
• Approved the advertising and receiving of bids for school bus chassis and bodies through the Ohio Schools Council Cooperative.
• Approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved the disposal of three overhead projectors found in storage.
The board will meet again at 4:30 p.m. Friday in executive session to discuss the hiring of a new superintendent.
In October, the board hired John M. Rubesich, the former superintendent of the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, to serve as the district’s interim superintendent shortly after Mark Potts’ submitted his resignation.
The board’s next regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. March 15 at Lakeside High School’s large group instruction room. The public is welcome to attend.
