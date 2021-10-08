ASHTABULA — Ashtabula Area City Schools’ Nutrition Services now boasts digital menus with Schoolcafe.
Parents and students need only to go to the school district’s website, www.aacs.net and register. The menu provides nutrition information and allergens.
The school district participates in the Community Eligibility Provision offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for low income districts, which allows Nutrition Services to provide one school breakfast meal and one school lunch meal per student per day free of charge.
This school year, a new food service has improved the quality and variety of fresh and healthy dining options for the school district.
In June, the Board of Education partnered with Metz Culinary Management of Dallas, Pa., to provide dining services for students, faculty, staff and guests.
The contract with Metz is a fixed sum — $350,000 guaranteed annually to the district for five years.
AACS Chief Financial Officer Mark Astorino said school officials spent a lot of time talking with different food service providers to ensure the right fit for the district.
“With Metz comes expertise and resources that we can tap into to optimize the dining experience for our students,” he said.
