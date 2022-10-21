SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day, and student participation in the pilot Grab and Go Breakfast Program is on the rise.
Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education applauded the program at its regular meeting Wednesday night at Lakeside High School.
“We are increasing breakfast at all sites by at least 40 meals,” said JoEll Rapose, supervisor. “We are looking to implement it at all buildings.”
Based on surveys conducted last year, Nutrition Services adjusted menu options and participation has increased. About 85 percent of students eat school lunches, and about 54 percent eat there for breakfast.
All AACS students are eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch at school.
Nutrition Services is still looking for substitutes to take over when a worker is absent, Rapose said.
District parents were reminded that the Lakeside High School Key Club will host a Halloween Carnival/Haunted Attraction from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the high school.
This event will take place in the cafeteria and the auxiliary gym. There will be face painting, pumpkin painting, a haunted walk-through, concessions, raffles, and other carnival activities.
Proceeds will benefit UNICEF — Start Strong: Zambia. Admission is $3 for early bird purchases or $5 at the door. Kids ages 3 and younger get in free.
In other business:
• The board welcomed interim superintendent John M. Rubesich.
• Board members expressed their excitement about the purchase of property for a new transportation facility in the city of Ashtabula. Two weeks ago, the Ashtabula County Land Bank approved a $9,000 offer from the school district to buy eight parcels of land.
The property extends from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street, and includes the former St. John High School property, which the school district will demolish.
Construction on the $10 million project is expected to start in late spring 2023.
• AACS bought two new GMC plow trucks to upgrade its fleet. The two trucks that were traded in were in poor condition and the repair costs were excessive.
• The Lakeside Junior High field house is 70 percent completed. The entire painting, insulation and ceiling work is going to begin soon. The windows are in, exterior doors, exterior concrete are to be finished within the next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.