SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education Wednesday night approved a revised five-year forecast.
“The district budget was carefully reviewed by the district leadership team, including all operational areas, taking into account enrollment and staffing needs,” Treasurer Mark Astorino. “Through attrition, we were able to reduce personnel cost by seven positions, this is as of May 2022. Although many budgetary cuts were made, the district continues to deficit spend. The district financial forecast reflects a cash/general fund positive balance through fiscal year 2025.”
All funding is forecasted to be relatively flat, he said.
“With the passage of the Ohio School Fair Funding Bill earlier this fiscal year, we are optimistic that state legislators will approve an increase in the funding level during the next biennium,” Astorino said. “A small increase in state funding was included in the forecast.”
In his report to the board, Astorino listed the following compensation and health insurance assumptions:
• Certified wage increase of 2 percent in fiscal year (FY) 2022 and FY2023 plus step increases; 1 percent in subsequent years.
• Classified wage increase of 0 percent in FY2022 and 2.5 percent in FY2023 and FY2024, plus longevity increase; 1 percent in subsequent years.
• Administrator wage increase of 2.5 percent in FY2023.
• Negotiated raises and step increases cost an approximate $750,000 for FY2023.
• Health insurance increase cost increase of 4%, approximately $450,000 annually.
The five-year plan for personnel reductions includes six teachers and one tutor through attrition or retirement.
“As people retire, the staff shrinks without layoffs,” Astorino said.
“Rightsizing” Model
This thorough and robust process was undertaken by the central office administrative team whereby student enrollment was aligned with student/teacher ratios while balancing the academic program of the district. This process identified 16 excess teaching positions. Six positions were eliminated for FY2022 and seven positions — the six teachers and one tutor — will be eliminated effective for FY2023.
“Developing this model, a project led by Krista Shean, allows the district to keep class sizes and staffing levels at where they need to be mainly through attrition,” said Superintendent Mark Potts. “Using this right-sizing model has allowed us to responsibly scale back costs over a three year period without disrupting the educational program and also without anyone having to lose their jobs.”
As the Covid-19 pandemic has affected many facets of school operations, it also thwarted district attempts for a November 2020 operating levy. This coupled with post-Covid-19 economic effect, the district was not successful at a May 2021 operating levy. Through a combination of phased expenditure reductions, the district is utilizing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER funds) to minimize the academic and operational effect of a large reduction in force. This phased approach will allow the district to attempt a future operating levy, and rebalance the forecast based on the new state funding model, Astorino said.
In June 2021, approximately $2 million of payroll and benefits were moved from the General Fund to the ESSER fund.
Several positions were added to ESSER in FY2022: Social, Emotional Learning Coordinator, Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Coordinator, five custodial floater positions and several para professional positions. The six certified positions on the board agenda for abolishment will be removed from ESSER at the end of the fiscal year. This will leave 39 positions in ESSER.
The following positions are being added to ESSER for FY2023 — preschool teacher, preschool para professional and a sixth school psychologist for a total of 42 positions.
Astorino reminded the board that ESSER funds are required to be fully expended by FY2024 and all positions in ESSER will need to be eliminated or moved back into the general fund, which with present funding, is not sustainable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.