SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education voted Friday night to enter into contract negotiations with Lisa Newsome to serve as the district’s next superintendent.
Newsome has been an Ashtabula Area City Schools employee for the past 35 years, serving as principal, early learning center principal, special education supervisor and as a teacher and coach.
“I think she will do a great job for us,” AACS Board President William Niemi said. “She’s respected by staff.”
An Ashtabula resident, Newsome holds degrees and licensure from Baldwin Wallace College, Ursuline College, and Youngstown State University.
The Board of Education’s search for a superintendent began about a year ago after Mark Potts notified the board that he would resign at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Potts then stayed on until October as an interim superintendent. When a superintendent still had not been named, the board appointed John Rubesich as interim superintendent.
Rubesich retired from the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center in February 2019, after 11 years. He agreed to work on a month-to-month basis until the school board hires a new superintendent, but ending no later than July 31, 2023.
It was also in October that the board utilized the Ohio School Board Association to help them in their search, which produced 15 applicants.
The board also requested feedback from the community, parents, students, and staff regarding characteristics they desire in a new superintendent, for use in the selection process.
Three finalists were invited to participate in second-round interviews with the board. They were Newsome; AAACS Assistant Superintendent Kelly D. Washington, and Jodie Miles, assistant superintendent at Claymont City Schools.
“Pending upcoming contract negotiations, the AACS Board is expected to officially approve Newsome as the next Ashtabula Area City Schools superintendent,” Niemi said.
