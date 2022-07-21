SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Eight people have shown interest in filling the vacancy left last week by the resignation of longtime Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education member, Christine Seuffert.
Wednesday was the deadline for submitting a letter of interest.
“The Board of Education must appoint a replacement by a majority vote of the remaining members no later than Aug. 11,” Board President William Niemi said at Tuesday night’s regular board meeting. “Otherwise, the Ashtabula County Probate Court will appoint someone for us.”
Once appointed, the new board member will serve until Jan. 1, 2024. If he/she wishes to remain on the board, they must run in the November 2023 election.
Seuffert resigned after accusations of inappropriate behavior with students came to light in January through an anonymous letter. The abuse allegedly took place more than 30 years ago when Seuffert was a teacher in the district. No criminal charges were filed.
In other business, the board:
• Recognized people retiring this year from the district with fellowship and refreshments.
• Approved several department manuals and handbooks for students, parents and athletes;
• Recommended and approved the purchase of several textbooks.
• Approved agreement between AACS and Ashtabula County Community Action Agency for the Dragon Empowerment Center.
• Announced the next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednedsday, Aug. 24 at Lakeside High School.
