SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A familiar face is taking over nutrition services for Ashtabula Area City Schools.
Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education approved the promotion of Joell Rapose to nutrition services supervisor, effective April 4, 2022 through July 31, 2025. Rapose resigned her position as nutrition services, level one at Michigan Primary, effective April 4, to take the job.
The board voted 4-0 for Rapose’s new position. Her husband, board member Donald Rapose, abstained.
Joell Rapose replaces long-time director of nutrition services, Pam Peck, who recently retired from the district after more than 25 years of service.
The board also watched a video presentation by Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus multi-media teacher, David Miller, whose second-year students shot video at the Hubbard House in Ashtabula.
The students made two videos and found inspiration from the Freedom Seekers and their journey, Miller said.
Under old business, board member Timothy Fleming called for the resignation of longtime school board member, Christine Seuffert, who is under investigation after accusations of inappropriate behavior with students surfaced in January. The incidents in question allegedly happened 30-plus years ago when she taught at AACS.
“These are horrific accusations and the survivors are in pain,” Fleming said. “Where else can you hurt minor children and still be on the board of education?”
Board President William Niemi moved on with the meeting.
Shortly thereafter, during the pubic comment portion of the meeting, Ola Westerfield of Ashtabula, asked the board why Fleming’s statements got shot down, but at the March meeting the board allowed Seuffert’s attorney, Chris Newcomb, to talk without interruption.
“All of you sat there and let him speak for Ms. Seuffert,” she said.
Niemi said the board can’t comment because it’s an ongoing investigation.
Fleming said, “Let her speak!”
Members of the audience verbally agreed.
Seuffert spoke up and asked Westerfield and the audience to wait for the county prosecutor’s decision on whether to prosecute.
She then stood up in preparation to leave the meeting and Fleming shouted, “Did you do it?”
Seuffert walked out without comment.
Somebody in audience said out loud, “Who cares?”
Westerfield said, “If you knew what I know, you would care.”
In other business
• The board approved a $236,000 contract with Wadsworth Solutions for preventive maintenance from July, 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The agreement was recommended by the district’s facilities manager, Terry Strong.
• The board accepted a $351 donation to the Athletic Boosters from Seeds Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Ashtabula. Dr. William Seeds gave back $9 out of $10 he charged for athletic physicals.
• Approved Lakeside High School’s Backpacking Club’s May 13-15 field trip to Tracy Ridge Trail in Bradford, Pa.
• The board acknowledged the Ohio School Board Association’s recognition of Seuffert for 10 years of service and Vice President Debra Barrickman, who received the OSBA Star Training Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.