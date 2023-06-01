SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education unanimously hired a new principal for Lakeside High School during a special meeting Wednesday morning.
Interim Superintendent John Rubesich asked for the approval of a three-year contract for Douglas Wetherholt at a salary of $109,475 effective Aug. 1. He replaces Markiel Perkins who is resigning, effective July 31.
Wetherholt comes to Lakeside from Geneva High School, where he’s served as principal since 2009.
“He’s going to be a great hire for the district,” Board President William Niemi said. “He’s a welcome addition.”
The school board also accepted Rubesich’s resignation, effective Wednesday, to make way for newly hired Superintendent, Lisa Newsome, who starts her new duties today.
Newsome has been an Ashtabula Area City Schools employee for the past 35 years, serving in many capacities, including teacher, principal and coach.
The board then got into a heated exchange over approving a personal services agreement for Rubesich, starting today.
Niemi said the agreement was drawn up to allow Rubesich to address any pending issues that may arise, including arbitration.
Niemi wanted to add a number of hours to the agreement.
“This is not a carte blanche,” he said. “I would feel better if it read, ‘25 hours.’ I don’t feel comfortable with open hours.”
Board member Laura Jones suggested adding, ‘not to exceed 25 hours.’
Board member Tim Fleming wanted to table it.
“[Rubesich] was our interim for a whole year,” he said. “We paid him a lot of money with no evaluation for a whole year. We paid for absolutely nothing.”
Fleming then turned to Rubesich and said, “I can’t wait to see you leave.”
Jones said she believes Rubesich did a great job.
“Your reports were outstanding,” she said. “There was a lot of open communication.”
Rubesich said the agreement was made in case he has to go to arbitration for two or three days.
“Let’s cap it,” Board Vice President Debra Barrickman said before making a motion to amend agreement to include 25 hours.
Board member Donald Rapose seconded it. The vote was 4-1, with Fleming opposed.
In other business, the board:
• Announced 96 percent of the AACS staff has been evaluated — something the board wants to continue to do on a regular basis.
• Approved a resolution appropriating funds and authorizing contracts to renovate the former Mother of Sorrows school. The district plans to make it a place for Boys and Girls Club.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between AACS and the city of Ashtabula for school resource officers for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between AACS and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officers for the 2023-24 school year.
• Accepted the resignation of Diana Locker, Spanish teacher at LHS, effective July 31. She has been with the district for one year.
• Approved supplemental contracts for Raena Sidbeck and Maureen Surbella to serve as public relations/communication liaisons for the 2023-24 school year. Each will receive $6,000 stipend for the year.
• Hired Scott Collins and Ryan McEndree to serve as junior varsity football coaches. Each will be paid $5,634 for the 2023-24 season.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 21 at LHS. The board asks to submit any questions to the board in writing, as board policy dictates they can not answer questions during the public comment portion of the meeting.
