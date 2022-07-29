SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education on Friday appointed Laura E. Jones to fill the seat vacated by Christine Seuffert’s resignation.
Throughout the past week, the board interviewed nine candidates who expressed interest in the vacancy, including Jones, Board President William Niemi said.
Jones has a long history of involvement within the district, as a parent, a volunteer and a founding member of advisory team for the Dragon Empowerment Center. Niemi said the board was impressed with her business, communication and collaborative experiences, which will benefit the school district.
“Laura Jones will be a tremendous addition to our Board of Education,” he said. “We look forward to working with Laura.”
Many Ashtabula County residents may know Jones from her time as executive director of LEADERship Ashtabula County for 10 years, retiring in 2020 to spend more time with her family.
“My husband and I chose to live in the Ashtabula Area City Schools District, and have owned a home and resided in the district since 2014,” she said in the resume submitted to the BOE. “I am a lifelong resident of Ashtabula County, and a (1996) graduate of Harbor High School.”
After her appointment Friday morning, Jones said she is appreciative to the board for the opportunity to serve the community and the students of the Ashtabula Area City School District as a member of the school board.
“I am confident that my experience, community advocacy, and values of integrity, communication, respect and responsibility can be an asset to the board and to the district,” she said. “My goal is to fulfill the responsibilities of a board member with student well being and achievement at the forefront of decision making. By connecting with our community, working as a team, and engaging all stakeholders- from teachers to parents to residents, we can continue to work to ensure that our district is responsive, accountable, and prepared to best educate our young people.”
Jones earned her bachelor’s degree from Case Western Reserve University. After spending several years working in learning and development for an international cosmetic company, the Body Shop Inc., focusing on values based products, Jones transitioned to working in commercial insurance sales with Huntington Insurance.
As an aspect of her role with Huntington, Jones became involved with several non-profit organizations in the Cleveland and Lake and Ashtabula counties, and focused on encouraging and coordinating volunteer efforts and community involvement in the workplace.
In 2009, Jones became the executive director of LEADERship Ashtabula County. Upon her retirement, the board named the Laura E. Jones Community Partner Award in her honor to be given annually.
Jones and her husband, Jim Hockaday, have two sons, Christian and Hobbes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.