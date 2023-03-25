ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education approved resolutions at a special meeting on Friday aimed at eliminating the district’s financial deficits.
Interim Superintendent John Rubesich said in an email the plan approved by the board has to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Fiscal Oversight.
“The expenditure reduction plan calls for $2.3 million of personnel and non-personnel expenditure reductions and is due to declining enrollment,” he said.
Many of the personnel-related reductions are expected to be done through attrition, according to Rubesich.
He said the exact number of positions that will be impacted is not yet clear, because it will involve bidding and bumping of employees.
The board also voted to eliminate a second guidance counselor position at Lakeside High School.
Rubesich said the move aligns with what is currently being done at the high school.
“We currently employ one high school guidance counselor and also utilize the services of ACCESS to service our scholars,” he said.
In other business:
• A discussion took place regarding what to name the former Mother of Sorrows school building, located on West 6th Street. The district now owns the building.
“It may be something as simple as calling it the AACS Community Learning Center,” Rubesich said. “The board will have further discussion about what that will be. It is not something that needs the board’s attention immediately. I look for the board to make that decision some time over the summer.”
• The board approved a motion to have GPD Geotechnical Services perform construction material testing.
