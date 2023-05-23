ASHTABULA — Childhood hunger doesn’t stop when so school is out.
That’s why Ashtabula Area City Schools are participating in the federally funded Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program.
Under the program, nutritious meals are provided free of charge to all children ages 18 and younger at the following locations:
• Lakeside High School, 6600 Sanborn Road, Monday through Friday, breakfast 7:30 — 8 a.m., and lunch 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., starting June 5 and continuing through July 20:
• Lakeside Junior High, 6620 Sanborn Road, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, breakfast 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch noon to 12:30 p.m., starting June 13 and continuing through July 20.
• Huron Primary, 2300 Wade Ave., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch noon to 12:30 p.m., starting June 13 and continuing through July 20.
• Superior Intermediate, 2308 Wade Ave., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., starting June 13 and continuing through July 20.
“They can go to any of the four sites and eat,” said JoEll Rapose, AACS Nutrition Services supervisor. “It is not a bagged breakfast or lunch, so they have to eat it there.”
AACS is eligible to operate the SSO Program because at least 50 percent of the site’s student population is eligible for free or reduced meals; or at least 50 percent of children attending the summer program are eligible for free or reduced meals.
For more information go to www.aacs.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.