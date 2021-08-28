ASHTABULA — Students in the Ashtabula Area City School District are getting new math and social studies books.
The process of changing the curriculum started three years ago when school officials created a math curriculum team and began the process of establishing an instructional framework in mathematics. This math committee consisted of teachers and administrators representing the various grade levels, said Maureen Surbella, communications/public relations coordinator for the district.
After a rigorous selection process involving teachers and administrators, math consultants from the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio helped the team adopt Bridges Math Curriculum and textbooks in grades K-4. Teachers were given 12 professional development hours for their time and work, Surbella said.
Throughout the school year, ESC will provide additional professional development, said Krista Shean, director of data, accountability and professional development.
“I could not be more proud of the AACS Math Curriculum Team for the work they put into this process,” Shean said. “Every teacher K-4 has embraced the Bridges series and looks forward to the process of implementation.”
The social studies curriculum involved extensive work which was led by the Trumbull County Educational Service Center social studies consultants. The process involved diving deep into the Ohio Learning Standards, established priority standards and creating DOK level questions to assess the standards. The team was trained in the Science of Reading to ensure all content area teachers were up to date on the current research. Following this process, the Social Studies Framework was created.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.