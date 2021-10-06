AAA recommends preemptive maintenance

Winter is coming, and now is a good time for preventative maintenance on your vehicle.
Jim Garrity, spokesperson for AAA East Central, said calls for dead batteries are most common in the winter.
“Our number one service call during the winter is assisting members with dead batteries,” AAA East Central Vice President of Automotive Services Mike Hoshaw said in a press release. “In addition to addressing a car’s fall and winter maintenance needs, we advise motorists to focus on the health of their battery today, not when it’s too late.”
AAA will be hosting free events at branch offices to check batteries in Independence on Oct. 12, Strongsville on Oct. 14, Lyndhurst on Oct. 19, and Niles on Oct. 21. The events start at 10 a.m., Garrity said. The test will show if a battery will be able to make it through the winter, he said.
“That’s something we recommend that people do, is get their battery tested,” Garrity said. Car batteries have a three to five year lifespan, he said. It is better to check the status of your car’s battery when it is still working than when you need to go somewhere, Garrity said.
Checking tire pressure is another recommended step. Falling air temperatures reduce tire pressure, Garrity said. According to AAA, a drop of 10 degrees in temperature can reduce tire pressure by one pound per square inch.
Newer cars have sensors that monitor tire pressure and can activate a warning light, but drivers of older model vehicles should check their tire pressures as temperatures fall, Garrity said.
AAA also recommends checking tire treads to make sure they still have an adequate amount of tread, check engine hoses, drive belts, air filters and coolant levels.
AAA also recommends keeping an emergency road kit in your vehicle with supplies in case you are stuck, including water, a first aid kid, a shovel, blankets, warm clothes, and jumper cables.
