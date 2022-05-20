SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City School District’s Board of Education asked one of their own to resign Wednesday night although allegations of misconduct did not lead to criminal charges.
The Ashtabula County prosecutor concluded her investigation on April 25 into accusations against Seuffert, a longtime board member.
Seuffert was accused of inappropriate behavior with students between 1986 and 1990, when she was a teacher in the district. According to a press release from Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole’s office, the conduct was well past the statute of limitations, which begins to run upon a victim turning 18 years old.
Board President William Niemi began Wednesday night’s meeting with announcing the prosecutor’s decision not to prosecute due to the statute of limitations.
“I’m in agreement with the Star Beacon editorial — I believe it’s in the district’s best interest that Ms. Seuffert resign,” he said.
Vice President Debra Barrickman and board members Timothy Fleming and Donald Rapose then followed suit, all agreeing that Seuffert should step down.
With all eyes on Seuffert, she told her fellow board members that she wants to see their requests in writing.
Seuffert then slammed the person who last November sent an anonymous letter to the board of education, accusing her of the giving students alcohol and engaging in inappropriate behavior with them.
Seuffert questioned the motives behind sending the anonymous letter, which has caused “much distress,” as well as “harm and chaos,” she said.
Fleming said, “The only thing that’s anonymous is you! Did you engage in sexual misconduct with students?”
“The allegations are not true,” Seuffert said.
When Fleming persisted, Seuffert said it was not the appropriate time to discuss it.
Niemi tried to grasp control of the meeting, but Fleming would not be quiet until he finished his statement.
“It’s about protecting children in the past and future,” Fleming said. “She doesn’t have a good moral compass to be on this board.”
When members of the audience spoke out in agreement with Fleming, Seuffert said she will meet with her attorney to decide if she should resign.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Emory Moore of Ashtabula said he appreciates the board publicly asking for Seuffert’s resignation.
Shelley Chapman of Euclid, who has publicly said she was one of the students victimized by Seuffert 30-plus years ago, read out loud the letter she received from the prosecutor’s office, which said, “We believe your story and we appreciate you coming forward.”
In other business:
• In Niemi’s building and grounds committee report, he said they are looking at razing the Windermere building on Sanborn Road and building a transportation facility on the property. Then, all the school buses could park indoors, he said.
• The board authorized the superintendent to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Ashtabula County District Library to manage Lakeside High School’s Media Center.
• The board approved giving classified school employees Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
• Superintendent Mark Potts introduced the district’s 2022-2023 school resource officer, Deputy Bob Ginn.
• Graduation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeside High School. The Class of 2022 consists of 171 graduates.
The board’s next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 15 at LHS.
