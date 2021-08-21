A-Tech's nursing program ranks 10th in Ohio    

JEFFERSON — The Knoedler School of Practical Nursing at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus is among the best in Ohio, according to practical nursing.org. The website ranked the school 10th for state approved Licensed Practical Nursing programs.
“This recognition is a collective effort by faculty and students. The nursing staff is remarkable at producing graduates that are skilled and proficient while the students put forth the commitment to gain the necessary knowledge,” said Stephanie Miller, nursing program director. “I commend them for their hard work and effort in obtaining this well-deserved ranking. I am proud to say most of our LPN graduates work locally fulfilling a need in our community.”
The website examined how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. The analysis compared past and present first time NCLEX-PN passage rates among the various LPN programs. The passage rates were averaged over the last five years with a higher weight placed on the more recent years. Sixty-four schools were analyzed in this comparison.
“This is really about the students and the support they get from our staff. It is a rigorous program and we are proud to see them graduate and fill this need in our community,” said A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga.
The demand for LPNs continues to rise in Ohio. By 2029, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 9 percent increase in LPN jobs, making this an excellent time to get in on the ground floor of a growing industry.
The Knoedler LPN program is scheduling pre-entrance exams. Call 440-576-5545 or visit www.atech.edu to learn more.
