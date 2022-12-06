JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The culinary skills of students in Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus’ Culinary Arts program will be on display Thursday at the school’s annual holiday dinner.
A ham dinner with all the fixings will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday in the school’s cafeteria, Building B, 1565 Route 167.
The holiday dinner, a time-honored A-Tech tradition, is open to the public and traditionally draws a large crowd. All proceeds from the feast will benefit the A-Tech Scholarship Fund.
The menu will include glazed ham, old-fashioned dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans and mashed potatoes with gravy. Tossed salad with a selection of dressings, beverages and dinner rolls will accompany the meal’s main courses.
Culinary Arts I students will provide a variety of desserts, including fresh baked pies and cookies.
Tickets are available at the door. Prices for the meal are: $8.50 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.
For more information about the holiday dinner, call the school at (440) 576-6015.
