ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center’s youthOPPORTUNITIES! (yO!) program held its 4th annual Award Ceremony Wednesday at the Ashtabula Towne Square.
Students gathered to celebrate various accomplishments made throughout the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. These accomplishments include but are not limited to obtaining GED, high school diploma, completing skills training and program completion.
The students who participated in the yO! Athletic Leadership Program were also recognized by Leadership Program Coordinator Stacy Gancos for their outstanding efforts in the community.
“This year the youth have faced overwhelming odds and have overcome all the challenges,” said Shaelynn Ballard, yO! coordinator. “This evening we are here to celebrate all the hard work and successes of the yO! youth and staff.”
Jeff Seth, ASPIRE and OPPORTUNITIES program supervisor, was recognized for his 19-and-a-half years of dedicated services to the youth, families, and individuals throughout Ashtabula County. Seth is retiring July 31.
Student speakers were Marquez Colbert, Joshua Marple and Dana Kirk.
The following awards were given:
• The Overcomer Award: Brian Medina and Saivon Harris;
• Student of Integrity Award: Josh Marple and Janea Turner;
• Heart of Gold Award: Alba DeValle and Dana Kirk;
• Leadership Award: Jamil Hayes and Ethan Waynett;
• The Complete 180 Award: Alexis Schultz and Del’Sean Koski, and
• The Enthusiastic Learner Award: Ignacio Canales, Micah Mccoy, and Alisa Adams.
More than 120 students were recognized for their participation in youthOPPORTUNITIES programs during the 2020-2021 school year. A reception for students, guests and their families followed the program with donations provided by Ashtabula Giant Eagle, Ashtabula Wal-Mart, Guyreino’s Deli, Marianne’s Chocolates, Squire Shoppe Bakery, Capitena’s Floral, Mooney’s Bakery and Harbor Perk.
YO! is an Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center program funded by Ashtabula Job and Family Service and the Area 19/Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments Workforce Development Board.
