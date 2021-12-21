A-Tech Youth Philanthropy Board seeks fund requests from area non-profit groups

The A-Tech Youth Philanthropy Board (YPB) received $5,000 from the Ashtabula Foundation to dispense to worthy community groups and organizations, who meet certain criteria on their applications as a 501 C3 non-profit. The YP board at A-Tech, pictured here, is composed of nine seniors and 13 juniors and three sophomores whose mission is assisting in directing the funding of projects in the community that will directly benefit people in the area.