A-Tech Youth Philanthropy Board seeks fund requests from area non-profit groups

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The A-Tech Youth Philanthropy Board (YPB) received $5,000 from the Ashtabula Foundation to dispense to worthy community groups and organizations, who meet certain criteria on their applications as a 501 C3 non-profit.
Gilda McQuoid and Brian Kimmel, student advisors for the YPB at A-Tech, said the YP board at A-Tech is composed of 9 seniors and 13 juniors and 3 sophomores whose mission is assisting in directing the funding of projects in the community that will directly benefit people in the area.
They are launching their campaign to solicit monetary requests from area non-profit organizations with special projects needing monetary assistance.
Requests for applications from the non-profit (501C3) groups are due by Jan. 1, 2022 and completed applications are due by Feb. 1, 2022. After the applications are received the YPB members will review the applications and interviews, if necessary, will be arranged with the applicants. The YPB will meet and review all applications. Once the YPB makes its selections as to who gets the funding, the recipients have the obligation to demonstrate how they spent the grant money.
In partnering with A-Tech, the Ashtabula Foundation’s goal is to allow the students to focus on ways to give back to the community through service learning, to expand leadership skills, to use their individual talents and energy to help in this type of endeavor relating to the community in which they live and work.
Members of the A-Tech YPB this year are sophomores Brayden Borris (Career Technical Exploration), Henry Wagner (Career Technical Exploration), Thomas Coffield (Career Technical Exploration), juniors Breanna Rossiter ( Horticulture, Landscaping & Park Management), Julianna Almonte (Health Care Academy), Blaze Blankenship (Engineering Academy), Kimora Calloway (Health Care Academy), Jordan Cedoz (Carpentry), Alexandrea Dibble (Cosmetology), Sydney Manis (Cosmetology), Clarissa McDermott (Cosmetology), Allison Reiter (Welding), Shailiany Rodriguez-Hernandez(Health Care Academy), Moses Schwartz (Construction Technology), Ron Sergeant (Electricity), Kally Story (Health Care Academy) and seniors Alana Lenhart (Cosmetology), Alex Kennedy (Architecture & Engineering Design), Carly Bogdan (Cosmetology), Grace Gelofsack (Cosmetology), Jade Brown (Small Animal Care), Lydia Jerina (Health Care Academy), Matt Van Epps (Architecture & Engineering Design), Tory Vangieson (Health Care Academy), and Zachary Eslinger (Automotive Technology)
For more information on how to apply or to receive an application, contact Gilda McQuoid at gilda.mcquoid@atech.edu or 440-576-6015, ext. 1076.
