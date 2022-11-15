JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The A-Tech Youth Philanthropy Board (YPB) is seeking funding requests from area non-profits.
Every year, the Ashtabula Foundation provides $5,000 to area high schools’ YPBs to distribute to worthy non-profit community groups and organizations.
The YPB consists of 27 students whose mission is to decide which non-profits receive money.
The board asks area non-profit organizations with special projects needs to submit their applications for review by Dec. 5.
Requests for applications must be in by Friday.
After the applications are received, the YPB members will review the applications and conduct interviews. The YPB then will meet again to make their selections.
Once selected, the recipients have the obligation to demonstrate how they spent the grant money.
In partnering with A-Tech, the Ashtabula Foundation’s goal is to allow the students to focus on ways to give back to the community through service learning, to expand leadership skills, to use their individual talents and energy to help in this type of endeavor relating to the community in which they live and work.
Last year, A-Tech students selected four community groups to receive funds.
Members of the A-Tech YPB this year are sophomores: Gavin Adams (Career Technical Exploration), Levi Blauvelt (Career Technical Exploration), Penelope Silverman (Career Technical Exploration); juniors: Brayden Borris (Carpentry), Henry Wagner (Welding), Thomas Coffield (Engineering Academy), Brenna Bitikofer (Engineering Academy), Alana Encarnacion (Culinary Arts), Abby Leighner (Construction Technology), Lilly Luce (Construction Technology), Delaney McGhee (Engineering Academy), Emily McQueeney (Culinary Arts), Shelby Mills (Cosmetology), Daniel Partridge (Electricity), Lincoln Wade (Engineering Academy); seniors: Breanna Rossiter (Horticulture, Landscaping & Park Management), Julianna Almonte (Health Care Academy), Blaze Blankenship (Engineering Academy), Kimora Calloway (Health Care Academy), Jordan Cedoz (Carpentry), Alexandrea Dibble (Cosmetology), Sydney Manis (Cosmetology), Clarissa McDermott (Cosmetology), Allison Reiter (Welding), Shailiany Rodriguez-Hernandez), Moses Schwartz (Construction Technology), Kally Story (Health Care Academy).
Brian Kimmel and Gilda McQuoid serve as advisors to the YPB.
For information on how to apply or to receive an application, contact McQuoid at gilda.mcquoid@atech.edu or 440-576-6015, extension 1076.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.