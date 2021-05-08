A-Tech welding students learn new skills while on the job

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Three A-Tech students, in an informal apprenticeship arrangement with Schmidt Equipment, are learning new skills.
Caden Dewey, Luke Candow and Anthony Enos are sharpening their welding skills and learning how to perform many other tasks involved in fabricating steel products, said business co-owner, Phil Schmidt of Geneva Township.
The students are building and repairing large roll-off containers for three area waste disposal companies — Major Waste Disposal, Roll-Off Inc. and Euclid Disposal,
Luke recently took first place in the regional Skills USA welding competition and was a finalist at the state championship in Columbus.
The students are paid employees working on days when not in class.
“At least a dozen A-Tech students have worked for Schmidt Equipment over the years and gone on to good-paying jobs with the on-the-job experience they gained,” Schmidt said. “Building new or doing repairs requires learning to make parts by careful measuring, cutting, bending, drilling and sawing, properly positioning them, welding them together and then grinding, cleaning and painting the finished products.”
Students are shown proper and safe operation of the machines, as well as learning good work practices such as arriving on time, anticipating what’s needed, working diligently and as a team.
Schmidt is a graduate professional welding engineer. He shares what he’s learned from his years of operating and doing hands-on work at Schmidt Equipment, as well as what he’s learned in the past 10 years while working as an engineer for several large welding-intensive aerospace and shipbuilding companies. He also teaches welding part-time at Lakeland Community College.
He and his wife Cathie are co-owners of the family-owned business that was started more than 60 years ago by his parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.