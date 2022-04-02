JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus (A-Tech) will host its annual Signing Night on April 7 for incoming students.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Building B, 1565 Route 167.
Incoming students for the 2022-23 school year will sign their letters of intent to expand their opportunities in their chosen career technical program.
Students will be recognized by their career technical program in the cafeteria. Families and local businesses representatives who partner with A-Tech will be in attendance.
A-Tech offers 19 career technical programs for high school students on the main campus. Students can earn free college credit and industry-recognized credentials in every program.
“The meaningful experiences in our career technical labs give our students a competitive advantage to take that next step, whether it is college or going directly to the workforce to start a great career,” Principal Paul Brockett said.
More than 400 students have been accepted for 2022-23. There is still time for high school students to apply, but space is limited.
High school students interested in applying can apply at www.atech.edu. For questions about enrollment, contact Amanda Schumann at 440-576-6015 ext 1115 or email amanda.schumann@atech.edu.
