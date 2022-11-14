JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus (A-Tech) is hosting its annual Career Night from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1.
Students and their families are invited to attend. The campus is located at 1565 Route 167.
People who cannot be there in person can join online from 5:30- 6 p.m. for a Virtual Career Night.
Attendees will discover the opportunities available at A-Tech for students to pursue their passions in 1 of 19 career technical programs.
Parents and families can learn about the opportunities their sophomore students saw during the Sophomore Showcase events on campus held throughout November.
If students were unable to attend the Sophomore Showcase with their home school, they are encouraged to attend Career Night in-person or virtually to learn how they can gain a competitive advantage after high school through industry certifications and free college credit.
In addition to finding the link to the Virtual Career Night at www.atech.edu, students can also explore videos of each high school program.
“Coming to A-Tech is making an investment in your future by learning skills, earning free college credits and industry certifications and and giving us the privilege of helping you lay out a plan of where you want to go and the steps you need to take to get there,” said Amanda Schumann, coordinator of A-Tech Career Pathways.
To learn more about Career Night and opportunities at A-Tech, call 440-576-6015, ext. 1115, email amanda.schumann@atech.edu or visit atech.edu for more information.
