A-Tech to host Career Night for prospective students

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus (A-Tech) is hosting its annual Career Night from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2.
People who cannot be there in person can join online for a Virtual Career Night from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, where students can learn about 19 career technical programs A-Tech offers.
Parents and families can learn about the opportunities their sophomore students during the Sophomore Showcase events on campus held throughout November.
In addition to finding the link to the Virtual Career Night at www.atech.edu, you can also explore videos of each high school program.
“Coming to A-Tech is making an investment in your future by learning skills, earning free college credits and industry certifications and giving us the privilege of helping you lay out a plan of where you want to go and the steps you need to take to get there,” said Amanda Schumann, A-Tech Career Pathways coordinator.
To learn more about Career Night and opportunities at A-Tech, call 440-576-6015, ext. 1115, email amanda.schumann@atech.edu or visit atech.edu for more information.
The A-Tech campus is at 1565 Route 167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.