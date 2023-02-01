JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus (A-Tech) will host its annual pasta dinner in mid-February.
The dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in B Building.
The dinner will include pasta, choice of red or alfredo sauce, meatballs, salad, bread and butter, a beverage, and a dessert.
Money raised by the dinner, prepared by A-Tech Culinary Arts students, support A-Tech’s scholarship fund, which is used to assist graduates pursuing career-technical and college education.
In past years, nearly 500 diners gathered at A-Tech to reconnect with fellow alumni, neighbors and friends.
“We’re looking forward to bringing this event back after missing the past couple of years because of COVID-19,” Superintendent Scott Wludyga said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to gain meaningful experience, while families can enjoy a tasty meal. We’re hoping to see a full cafeteria.”
Adults may dine for $8.50, senior citizens for $7.00, and children 12 and under for $6.50.
For more information, call A-Tech at 440-576-6015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.