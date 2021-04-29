PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A little snow didn’t deter teams from six area high schools from challenging their knowledge of botany last week.
Students were given two hours to identify dozens of plants marked with flags at Indian Trails Park near the Smolen-Gulf Bridge.
Winners of the 2021 Ashtabula County Botany Competition have been announced and A-Tech is the champion with Geneva coming in second and Jefferson earning third, said co-organizer Mary Howe. Pat Seymour was the second organizer and other volunteers included Nathan Howe, Dave Flaum, Meghan and Rees Davis, Kerry Gerkin, Cheryl Petro, Linda Dole and Carol Blake.
The A-Tech squad included Tabby Burdette, Austin Griffith, Royce Owens, Madison Pearce, Caden Potter under the direction of teacher Ken Noble.
The Geneva team included Connor Deak, Carianna Downie, Justin Hanna, Matthew Korver, Alaina Metzler with teacher Eileen Dragon assisting.
The Jefferson team included Isabella Brecker, Olivia Evans, Michael Perkins, Riley Wood under the direction of teacher Doris Kasper.
Teams from Grand River Academy and Edgewood and Pymatuning Valley high schools also participated in the event and all six schools received $50 for participating. The competitors all received T-shirts.
The winning team received a plaque, $200 for the school, copies of Newcomb’s Wildflower Guide and passes to Holden Arboretum. Second-place winners received a plaque, $100 to the school and Holden Arboretum passes. Third place winners received $50 to the school and Holden Arboretum passes.
“We feel that the competition is important for students and adults to see what nature provides for us — all those little things we see aren’t weeds and they need to be saved. It’s also important for students to realize that they need to look at details to tell the different plants apart,” Howe said.
She said organizers and volunteers appreciate what the Ashtabula Township Parks do to provide a beautiful place for all to enjoy.
