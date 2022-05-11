JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Ten students from the Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus (A-Tech) showed they are among the best in the state at the 70th Annual Ohio SkillsUSA State Championships May 3-4 in Columbus.
Students demonstrated their career and technical skills and leadership abilities in a variety of contests at The Greater Columbus Convention Center. In all, 54 A-Tech students participated at the state championship, which had more than 100 contests and more than 5,000 people in attendance.
The Gold medal winners will compete at the SkillsUSA National Conference June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia.
• Gold medalists:
Digital Cinema Production (Jefferson Team) — Angelo Licavoli & Kyra Wise
Chapter Display — Connor Brammer, Alex Kennedy, Nicholas Taylor & Katherine Wortman
• Silver medalists:
Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair — Hunter Erler
• Bronze medalists:
Telecommunication Wiring — Zakary Snyder
Internetworking — Nick Skaruppa
Technical Computer Applications — Clarke Simon
“I am so proud of all of our students who participated in this year’s SkillsUSA State Championship,” said Cheryl Bornino, SkillsUSA advisor and science teacher. “They represented A-Tech well in all aspects of our trip. Bringing home six medals and sending two teams to nationals is a wonderful end to a great trip.”
Engineering Academy senior Alex Kennedy said he was fortunate to experience every aspect of the competitions.
“Hard work from both the State Staff/Officer Team and the chapter display team paid off and made the experience very enjoyable,” he said. “I am excited for the team to continue our journey together to Nationals.”
Students from career technical schools throughout Ohio competed in contests at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges.
SkillsUSA is a national organization for career technical students training for careers in trade, industrial, technical and health related occupations. There are more than 32,000 SkillsUSA members in Ohio.
For more information on SkillsUSA or the opportunities at A-Tech, call 440-576-6015.
