JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A group of students the Ashtabula County Career and Technical Campus Engineering Academy are working together to build a robot for an April competition.
A-Tech students have been building robots and competing with them for several years. Last year’s team placed second in the National Robotics League competition, which took place in May 2022.
Work is already underway on the robot for this year’s competition.
Ron Maurer, Precision Machining and Manufacturing instructor at A-Tech, said work is a little behind schedule this year.
“We’ve had several things that have taken place that have caused me to be a little bit behind, but we’re making up time,” Maurer said.
The project is fabulous for the students, he said.
“It allows my students to be able to build parts, with a timeline, that has to be built efficiently and accurately, so the mating parts from different students can be assembled together, and function when they’re completed,” Maurer said.
Luisa Sistek designed and 3D printed a mold for parts and soldered the speed control boards for the robot.
“I enjoy designing parts and seeing them come out of the 3D printer,” she said. “It’s cool because I designed that, and I can actually put it in my hand.”
Having those parts be used for something is even better, Sistek said.
Trent Ellsworth was finishing up constructing supports for the robot’s front wheels on Tuesday.
“I ended up making 12 of them, so we’ll have spares in case something were to happen to one of them,” he said.
He said his next step was to start work on writing a CNC program for another part of the robot’s drive system.
“I came here pretty much knowing nothing about machinery, or anything about running these machines,” Ellsworth said. “Mr. Maurer has taught me a lot, a lot about how to do things and do it right. I’ve learned quite a bit.”
Donovan Boles, one of the students, spent part of the day Tuesday working on wheels for the robot.
“I’ve definitely furthered my experience with CNC machining, definitely made me better at programming CNCs, it definitely helps mechanical comprehension a lot,” he said.
Boles said one thing he appreciates is this is something he could do for the rest of his life.
“This is something that you’re going to use after school, and possibly for the rest of your life, if you want to keep doing this as your career,” he said.
Eric Ridgeway was working on weapon motor mounts on Wednesday.
“These are the only project I have actually been building for the robot so far, because it’s one of the most complex and time-consuming parts,” he said.
The parts have to be within two one-thousandths of an inch for everything to fit, Ridgeway said.
“We try to usually get enough parts to make three or four full robots,” he said. “We have replacement parts for everything.”
Ridgeway said he has learned quite a bit working on this project.
“I actually had to learn whole new procedures on operating the CNC machines, just to be able to do this,” he said. “And also being more familiar with the manual machines. I was already pretty familiar with them, but now I’m even more familiar with them, because this is something that I had to use the manual and the CNC for.”
Sistek is a student in A-Tech’s Architectural and Engineering Design program, and Boles, Ellsworth and Ridgeway are students in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program.
Maurer credited the program’s success to a broad team effort.
“Not just the team here, but the larger-picture team,” Maurer said. “We also have support from my advisory committee that looks over the lab and says what we need to have to better operate the lab. We also have a team of sponsors that are financially supporting us, as well as working with us on figuring out what we need to do to make sure that robot runs properly.”
Maurer said the competition will take place on April 29 at Lakeland Community College.
“I think it advances their skills,” he said.
“They’re not just building widgets that are just going to be, ‘Oh this is nice, it can sit on a shelf.’ They’re building parts that are functional parts, like we would out in industry or manufacturing.”
