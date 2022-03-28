GENEVA — A-Tech students are preparing for the future and learning what is important for a successful career with mock job interviews.
More than 80 students participated in mock interviews Tuesday at Geneva High School as part of A-Tech’s career education program.
“Generation Z is predicted to have 18 jobs and six careers in a lifetime,” said A-Tech Career Education Coordinator Staci Zappitelli. “They will use these important skills more than any other generation.”
Business professionals volunteered to conduct interviews with the students. They included: Chuck Guglielmo (Conneaut Cable), Lauren Webster (Geneva Library), Richard Dana (Kent State University Ashtabula), Tony Orlando (Tony’s Superstore), Christine Hoth (The Reserves Network), Dan Guzzi (INEOS), Tiffany Miller (Miller Realty), Laurie Braun (Third Inc.), Doug Gill (ACCESS), Cindy Lindberg (Grand River Cellars), Renee Reigert (University Hospitals), Denise Miller (A-Tech), Scott Libert (Geneva Area City Schools Assistant Superintendent), and Terri Hrina-Treharn (Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent).
Geneva English teacher Margaret Shymanski helped the students prepare for the interviews and review the feedback.
“They agreed with their comments and learned what to do during a real interview,” she said. “This was a great experience for all of us.”
Zappitelli said they show students strategies for interviewing.
“When the interviewer says, ‘tell me about yourself,’ we tell students this is your 45-second commercial highlighting your skills and strengths,” she said.
The A-Tech Career Education program provides career-focused education services to K–12 school districts in Ashtabula County through partnerships with community members and local businesses. Learn more about other career exploration activities at www.atech.edu.
