A-Tech students meet Netflix manager

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Students at the Ashtabula County Technical & Career Center (A-Tech) had the opportunity to hear all about the film industry during a recent video call with Jon Hartman, Netflix locations manager.
Visual Design and Imaging students joined students in A-Tech multimedia satellite programs at Edgewood, Grand Valley, Jefferson and Lakeside high schools on the call Nov. 18.
Hartman is part of the crew working in Ashtabula County on the film, “Wheat Germ.” The Netflix original movie is based on the book “White Noise” and stars Adam Driver.
In early November, Netflix partnered with A-Tech to use the school’s parking lot while filming on Netcher Road. Hartman offered to meet with the students after talking with A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga.
“I grew up in a small town and I wasn’t aware of these opportunities,” said Hartman, who has worked in the film industry for about seven years.
Hartman now lives in the Nashville, Tennessee. He told students there are plenty of jobs in the industry, and that networking can be the key to get in. He has worked on a number of projects, including the TV show “Nashville” and the CMT Music Awards.
In his job as a location manager, he talked about having strong communication skills and being flexible to adjust to changing scenarios. The insight made an impression on the students.
“I liked to hear about his experience in the field,” said senior Alex Baumann from Grand Valley High School. “It was interesting to hear about how many different job careers there are in the media.”
Samantha Pocse, a senior in A-Tech’s Visual Design and Imaging program, said, “Scouting as a job seems like fun! You would get to do a lot of exploring.”
Edgewood High multimedia senior William Page said, “It opened my mind up to the possibilities of the industry and might allow me to pursue my dreams with less worries about money.”
“I thought the meeting was cool because it showed how real his job is, especially coming from a small town it seems like getting a job for Netflix is impossible,” said Trent Hodge, a junior in the Multimedia program at Jefferson.
“Getting to know the basics of a job that, while I didn’t know existed until yesterday, I find incredibly interesting,” said Xzavior Yates, who is also in the multimedia program at Jefferson.
Students in the multimedia programs are getting a competitive advantage for these opportunities as high school students. Through A-Tech, they are able to earn industry credentials and free college credit, Wludyga said.
The film “Wheat Germ” is scheduled to be released in 2022.
