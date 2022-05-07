JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A-Tech's Annual Horticulture Spring Plant Sale will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 20.
The sale opened on Friday.
A-Tech Principal Paul Brockett said the plants were planted by students in the school’s horticulture program in February or March, and the students have continued to care for them in the school’s greenhouses.
Part of the proceeds from the sale will go into a fund that will be used to pay off the cost of the seeds, potting soil, trays and supplies for the sale.
Orders can also be placed online or by calling 440-576-6015, ext. 1128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.