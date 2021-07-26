JEFFERSON — With an increased demand for workers in the local job market, more adults are seeking to maximize their skills through the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center’s Adult Workforce Development programs.
A-Tech offers dozens of adult programs including industrial electricity, nursing, business office specialist, certified patient care technician, cosmetology and more.
The increased interest from students has led to a greater need for adult instructors at A-Tech. The school is looking for instructors for the business office specialist program, industrial electricity, welding, heating ventilation and air conditioning and certified patient care technician.
“We are looking for people who have at least five years experience in the industry and a passion for sharing their knowledge,” said Ken Porter, A-Tech’s director of workforce development.
Prior teaching experience is not required.
As one of the 54 Ohio Technical Centers providing training and education for adults, the connection with local industry experts is what gives adult students the skills they need to fill vacancies in the local workforce.
“Teaching in our adult programs is a rewarding way to earn some extra money,” Porter said. “It also helps your community by strengthening the local workforce.”
Superintendent Scott Wludya said, “The connection with local industry experts is what gives adult students the skills and competitive advantage they need to fill vacancies in the local workforce.”
Individuals interested in teaching adult programs at A-Tech should contact Porter at 440-576-6015 ext. 1007 or email ken.porter@atech.edu.
