Breanna Rossiter
Grade: 11
Expertise: Jack-of-all-trades.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Scholastic Bowl, Marching Band.
Career Goals: Undecided, but would like to be a foster parent.
Braden Corwin
Grade: 11
Expertise: Pop Culture, random facts.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Boy Scouts, Youth Group.
Career Goals: To become an executive chef.
Beau Sweitzer
Grade: 11
Expertise: Not listed.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl, College Credit Plus Program.
Career Goals: To be a graphic designer.{div}
Julianna Almonte
Grade: 12
Expertise: Analyzing.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Imprimis, Literature, Bible, Constitution, Horticulture, English, Science.
Career Goals: Own a winery.{/div}
Kaycee Spears
Grade: 11
Expertise: Sciences, mythology, pop culture.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Software Application, Quiz Bowl, Dungeons and Dragons Club.
Career Goals: Become a game designer.
