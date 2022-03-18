220318-news-scholasticbowlatech

The A-Tech Scholastic Bowl team includes (seated, from left) Kaycee Spears and Julianna Almonte and (standing, from left) Beau Sweitzer, Breanna Rossiter and Braden Corwin.

 Warren Dillaway | Star Beacon

Breanna Rossiter

Grade: 11

Expertise: Jack-of-all-trades.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Scholastic Bowl, Marching Band.

Career Goals: Undecided, but would like to be a foster parent.

Braden Corwin

Grade: 11

Expertise: Pop Culture, random facts.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Boy Scouts, Youth Group.

Career Goals: To become an executive chef.

Beau Sweitzer

Grade: 11

Expertise: Not listed.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl, College Credit Plus Program.

Career Goals: To be a graphic designer.{div}

Julianna Almonte

Grade: 12

Expertise: Analyzing.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Imprimis, Literature, Bible, Constitution, Horticulture, English, Science.

Career Goals: Own a winery.{/div}

Kaycee Spears

Grade: 11

Expertise: Sciences, mythology, pop culture.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Software Application, Quiz Bowl, Dungeons and Dragons Club.

Career Goals: Become a game designer.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you