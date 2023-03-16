Beau Sweitzer
• Grade: 12
• Expertise: Math, Science
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Honors and AP Classes
• Career Goals: Become a graphic design entrepreneur.
Kendall Lewis
• Grade: 12
• Expertise: Pop Culture, General
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl, Honor Roll
• Career Goals: To become a special education teacher.
Sam Gorenson
• Grade: 12
• Expertise: Literature, Color Theory
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Adobe Certified, Visual Design and Imaging
• Career Goals: Become a freelance artist.
Nox Spears
• Grade: 12
• Expertise: Software, Sciences, Mythology, Pop Culture
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Dungeons and Dragons Club, SkillsUSA, Certified in Adobe Photoshop, OSHAA 10 Hour Training
• Career Goals: Get a job in programming or IT support.
