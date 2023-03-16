A-tech quiz bowl 2023.jpeg

The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus Scholastic Bowl team includes (from left) Sam Gorenson, Nox Spears, Beau Sweitzer, Kendall Lewis

 Caitlyn Mosier | For the Star Beacon

Beau Sweitzer

Grade: 12

Expertise: Math, Science

Academics/Extracurriculars: Honors and AP Classes

Career Goals: Become a graphic design entrepreneur.

Kendall Lewis

Grade: 12

Expertise: Pop Culture, General

Academics/Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl, Honor Roll

Career Goals: To become a special education teacher.

Sam Gorenson

Grade: 12

Expertise: Literature, Color Theory

Academics/Extracurriculars: Adobe Certified, Visual Design and Imaging

Career Goals: Become a freelance artist.

Nox Spears

Grade: 12

Expertise: Software, Sciences, Mythology, Pop Culture

Academics/Extracurriculars: Dungeons and Dragons Club, SkillsUSA, Certified in Adobe Photoshop, OSHAA 10 Hour Training

Career Goals: Get a job in programming or IT support.

