JEFFERSON — Seven new registered nurses are ready to help others after graduating Aug. 31 from Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus (A-Tech).
Honor graduate Dana Joseph spoke on behalf of the class. The honor graduate is the student who maintained the highest grades overall based on percentile.
Joseph commended her classmates for the support they have given each other throughout the school year to reach their goal of becoming a registered nurse.
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyka congratulated the graduates and explained the benefits of this degree.
“You have the skills and the knowledge to increase your earning potential in a rewarding career,” he said. “Thank you for your passion and your dedication to helping others in our community.”
Stephanie Miller, A-Tech’s Registered Nursing Program Director said this last year has not been easy for the students.
“Nursing school is a difficult endeavor in itself and these students had several responsibilities to maintain while also adding on the role of a student, but they are here tonight due to hard work and dedication,” she said.
The graduates were presented their diplomas by A-Tech’s Board of Education and pinned by their friends and family.
Members of the 2022 class include Morgan Boggs, Kaitlynn Brown, Debra Johnson, Dana Joseph, Christa Mason, Nancy Nugent and Christine Phillips.
A-Tech’s RN program is a 12-month program which prepares graduates to expand their knowledge in the rewarding field of nursing.
The program is focused on individualized patient care, critical thinking and preparing graduates for employment as a Registered Nurse. To learn more about the Nursing programs available at wA-Tech, visit www.atech.edu.
